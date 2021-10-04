Product launched to satisfy demand for sophisticated investment and hedging instruments

B2C2, the counterparty of choice in the institutional crypto markets, today announced the launch of options trading. B2C2 will initially offer BTC/USD and ETH/USD OTC vanilla options, with bespoke expiry dates and strikes, to institutional counterparts.

The new product, which rounds out the firm's integrated spot and Delta one derivatives offering, is designed to meet heightened demand for sophisticated alpha generation and hedging instruments. Rather than mirroring expiries on options exchanges, B2C2's bespoke options contracts offer any strike and any expiry out to three months, enabling users to more precisely meet their hedging and investment needs.

The options trading business will be run by Brad Nagela, global head of options trading, who is based in Chicago and Johannes Woolard, head of options trading in Europe, who is based in London.

Brad Nagela, global head of options trading at B2C2, said: "This is an exciting time for us at B2C2. We believe that we're uniquely positioned to provide counterparts with the products they need, backed by deep pools of liquidity. Product innovation, excellence in risk management and efficient trade execution and settlement are a winning combination for us and we look forward to building out a full suite of derivative products, much like those you'd find at an investment bank."

B2C2, which was acquired by innovative Japanese financial group SBI in December 2020, represents a natural entry point for financial institutions seeking to trade crypto with a reliable counterparty. With 500+ clients, B2C2 is relied on by aggregators, brokers, hedge funds, exchanges and OTC desks. The growing number of cryptocurrency investors, and the recent bitcoin flash crash, has placed an even greater premium on fully electronic, uniquely scalable trading platforms. While many exchanges were overwhelmed by the market volatility and trading volumes on May 19th this year, B2C2 was able to continuously serve clients with quotes and settlements throughout a record-breaking day of 1 million+ trades executed and 1 billion+ dollars settled.

About B2C2

B2C2 is the counterparty of choice in the institutional crypto markets. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the UK, with offices in the Americas and Asia Pacific, B2C2 is relied on by aggregators, brokers, hedge funds, exchanges and OTC desks globally to provide 24/7 liquidity. In 2020, B2C2 was acquired by Japanese financial group SBI. B2C2 OTC Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 810834). For more information, please visit https://www.b2c2.com

