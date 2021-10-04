L'Oréal Paris: "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris" Made a Bold Statement with its Public Runway Show at the Symbolic Parvis des Droits de L'Homme, Transformed for the Occasion into the Parvis Des Droits de L'Homme et de la Femme

26 spokespeople, 19 designer partners, and 20 creative performers were broadcast across more than 30 countries - inviting men and women all over the world to "stand up" against street harassment

PARIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 3rd, L'Oréal Paris stood up for women's rights on the runway, paying tribute to an empowered and inclusive vision of beauty. As an official partner of Paris Fashion Week, the brand hosted its 2021 public runway show open to all at the Parvis des Droits de l'Homme - a symbolic site in Paris where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first adopted. The show's theme was an ode to women's empowerment and diversity, in alignment with the brand's global outreach program, "Stand Up Against Street Harassment", which aims to educate the public on how to fight street harassment and to empower women to walk without fear. In the context of the 50th anniversary of L'Ore´al Paris' inspiring slogan, "Because I'm Worth It", this bold approach resonated as a powerful feminist statement about individual value and as an expression of the brand's commitment to supporting all women around the world.

Standing Up for Women's Rights on the Runway

This year, "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris" took a bold departure from the format of typical fashion shows, amplifying the brand's central theme of self-worth, freedom of movement and self-expression. Hosted at the Parvis des Droits de L'Homme ¾ an esplanade at the foot of the Palais de Chaillot with a panorama view of the Eiffel tower, where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first adopted ¾ the show transformed the historic space into the Parvis des droits de l'Homme et de la Femme. This empowered approach was designed to align with and amplify the brand's global outreach program, "Stand Up Against Street Harassment", established in 2020 and currently present in over 20 countries. As a feminine and feminist brand, L'Oréal Paris believes that women should be empowered to walk without fear of harassment and to believe in her own sense of worth.

A Cast of Empowered Global Spokespeople

Returning for its fourth edition since 2017, "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris" is always an opportunity to unite the brand's global spokespeople in Paris on the catwalk. This year, Katherine Langford, Yseult, Camille Razat, Nidhi Sunil, Jaha Dukureh and Bebe Vio made their first appearances on behalf of the brand. Timeless beauty Helen Mirren also returned to the runway, bringing her signature confidence and charisma to the catwalk. Other returning spokespeople at Le Défilé included Aishwarya Rai, Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, Aja Naomi King, Liya Kebede, Cindy Bruna, Soo Joo Park, Luma Grothe, and Nikolaj Coster Waldau.

Inclusive Looks for All Women

In its direct-to-consumer approach, L'Oréal Paris shared how-to's straight from the runway. In-house global makeup director Val Garland and her team of artists created looks for women of all skin tones and ages, while global hair artist Stephane Lancien and his team crafted an array of striking hair styles. For its fourth edition year, "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris" embraced the synergy between beauty and fashion and shared it on a global scale. The show included:

A cast of 26 international spokespeople

20 dancers and performers

Broadcast in 30 countries

The brand partners for the 2021 Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris were Alexandre Blanc, Ami, Azzaro, Balmain, Coperni, EgonLab, Elie Saab, Ester Manas, Giambattista Valli, Koché, La Fetiche, Mossi, Mugler, Nicola Lecourt Mansion, Olivier Theyskens, Pierre Hardy, Rokh, Uniforme, Xuly Bët.

About L'Ore´al Paris

L'Ore´al Paris is the number one beauty brand worldwide. But it is also more than a beauty brand; it is a brand that gives power to women. Through its pioneering products and services, L'Ore´al Paris empowers each and every woman to take charge of their lives, believe in themselves, take the place they deserve in society and make change happen. At the heart of what the brand embodies is a famous French je ne sais quoi, an empowering vision of self-confidence to imbue every woman with a sense of self-worth. The brand's French heritage is essential to its DNA, a vision it expresses on the world stage with its participation in the most glamorous events, projecting Parisian excellence across the globe. The superior efficacy of L'Ore´al Paris' formulas has been tried and tested, and is backed up by a wealth of data built upon 110 years of expertise to not only deliver visible, proven results but to innovate the future.

