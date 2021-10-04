

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With parliament election in sight, Fumio Kishida assumed office as Japan's new Prime Minister on Monday.



64-year-old Kishida was elected the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week replacing Yoshihide Suga.



Suga resigned after more than a year in office during which his government's popularity plummeted over its handling of the pandemic and the decision to host the Tokyo Olympics ignoring public protest.



Kishida was elected Prime Minister by both Houses of the Japanese parliament, which is known as Diet, Monday morning. At a ceremony held at the Imperial Palace later, Emperor Naruhito invested him with the title.



In a major reshuffle of the Cabinet, Kishida replaced Finance Minister Taro Aso, who held the post for nearly nine years, with Shunichi Suzuki.



Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi were retained.



Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Tokyo, Kishida said, 'I think it will be a new start in its true sense. I want to take on challenges with a strong will and firm resolve to face the future.'



The moderate-liberal politician had served as Foreign Minister from 2012 to 2017.



He is expected to call the polls to the more powerful lower chamber, the House of Representatives, by October 31, reports say.



