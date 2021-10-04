SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Quarterly Disclosure
PR Newswire
London, October 4
|SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc
|Quarterly Disclosure - 04 October 2021
|In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc announces that, as at 30 September 2021, it had no investments in such other investment companies.
|For further information, please contact:
|Diane Miller
|Company Secretary and Head of Funds Administration, SVM Asset Management Ltd
|0131 718 5618
