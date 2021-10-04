

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) and Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) have entered a supplier agreement to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for GM's future electric vehicle programs. The silicon carbide power device solutions will be produced at Wolfspeed's 200mm-capable Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, New York, which will be launched in early 2022.



Wolfspeed, Inc., formerly known as Cree, Inc. (CREE), was officially launched on Monday under new name with the support of a multi-channel, integrated marketing campaign. Wolfspeed's products include Silicon Carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense.



