Nantes, France--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - InFlectis BioScience SAS, a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapeutics for neuromuscular diseases by harnessing the Integrated Stress Response (ISR), expands its leadership team with three appointments. Mark Pykett, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, joins as Chairman of the Board; Beatrice Lejeune, industrial pharmacist that played a key role in receiving market authorization for five drugs, was named to the newly-created role of Chief Regulatory Officer and joins the Executive Committee; and Prof. Brian Popko, an expert in the fields of neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory diseases, joins the Scientific Advisory Board.

Key Takeaways:

Dr. Mark Pykett, as the chairman, brings more than 20 years of experience managing and growing development-stage biopharmaceutical companies.

Industrial pharmacist, Béatrice Lejeune, serving in the newly-created role of Chief Regulatory Officer, will contribute with her expertise in bringing drugs to market.

Prof. Brian Popko joins InFlectis as a scientific advisory board member with more than 30 years of research experience in the areas of CNS disease.





About InFlectis

InFlectis BioScience is a France-based clinical stage company developing first-in-class therapies for neuromuscular diseases. The company is in clinical development with an orally available small molecule -- IFB-088 -- that has the potential to extend lives or improve the quality-of-life for people with from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) -- two rare progressive nerve conditions. InFlectis designs therapies to boost a cellular command center -- the Integrated Stress Response -- that ensures healthy levels of proteins and protein structures. Excessive and prolonged cellular stress can overwhelm this command center, resulting in the loss of functional cells and onset or progression of neuromuscular diseases. InFlectis' drug candidates keep this command center operating to prevent downstream effects that lead to disease.

