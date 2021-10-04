BioAgilytix Announces New Partnership With CTI

Alliance to strengthen both companies' ability to provide a seamless, full-service bioanalytical client experience across the full spectrum of lifecycle development

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix Labs, LLC (BioAgilytix), a leading global contract research organization focused on supporting pharmaceutical and biotech partners in all phases of drug development, announced today that it signed a formal, worldwide partnership agreement with global contract research organization Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI). The partnership enables both BioAgilytix and CTI to provide their customers with mutually complementary services, further streamlining the customer experience and expediting drug development.

The alliance with CTI is part of BioAgilytix's overall strategy to further enhance its breadth of services, expertise and agility to serve clients across the full spectrum of lifecycle development.

"Our partnership agreement with CTI further solidifies our already outstanding relationship, as we've previously worked together to support their customers and help get therapeutics to patients faster," said Jim Datin, President and CEO of BioAgilytix. "Not only will their clients now benefit from expedited study lead times due to their access to our teams of scientists and additional laboratory capacity, but we can now also extend many of CTI's offerings to our customer base."

"The past two years have demonstrated what can be achieved when members of the medical and research community combine their expertise," remarked Timothy J. Schroeder, CEO and Chairman of CTI. "Our team and our sponsors are working in cell and gene therapies and other complex programs with the promise to treat - and even cure - devastating diseases. CTI has been on the forefront of personalized medicine for decades, and we look forward to extending BioAgilytix's complex specialized testing and assay development services to our sponsors to further support life-changing medical advancements."

About BioAgilytix

BioAgilytix is a leading global contract research organization focused on supporting pharmaceutical and biotech partners in all phases of drug development. With laboratory locations in North Carolina'sResearch Triangle Park; Cambridge, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of therapeutics across a number of industries and disease states.

BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, GLP, and GCP, as well as GMP quality control testing (i.e., product release testing, stability testing, etc.) BioAgilytix also offers diagnostic testing services at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited Boston laboratory.

BioAgilytix's team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensures high-quality science, data integrity and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development. BioAgilytix is a trusted partner to many top global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com.

About CTI

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is a global, privately held, full-service contract research organization (CRO) delivering a complete spectrum of clinical trial and consulting services throughout the lifecycle of development, from concept to commercialization. CTI's focused therapeutic approach provides pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms with clinical and disease area expertise in rare diseases, regenerative medicine/gene therapy, immunology, transplantation, nephrology, hematology/oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, hepatology, cardiopulmonary, and pediatric populations. CTI is currently part of more than 30 active COVID-19 projects for treatment and prevention. CTI also offers a fully integrated multi-specialty clinical research site, as well as complete global laboratory services. Now in its third decade, it is one of the 20 largest CROs in the world with associates in more than 60 countries across six continents. CTI is headquartered in the Greater Cincinnati, OH area, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, MEA and Asia-Pacific. CTI has a passion for helping life-changing therapies succeed in chronically and critically ill patient populations and for moving medicine forward. For more information visit www.ctifacts.com.

