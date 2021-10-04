Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Renewable Energy to Play an Important Role in the France, Denmark, UK, Italy Data Center Development - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence by enterprises will lead to higher adoption of high-performance computing infrastructure such as data centers during the forecast period. Several government departments are migrating their on-premises platforms to the cloud environment. For instance, the Department of Education uses SaaS for collaboration, while the government's digital services and the Department of Health are major users of IaaS and PaaS solutions. These reports cover a detailed overview of several growth enablers, new technologies, and trends in the market. Arizton's approach includes the key highlights of the market such as trends and driver analysis, market share analysis, growth opportunities, and the impact of government initiatives in the data center knowledge base industry.

1. France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

France data center market size will witness investments of USD 3.52 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.39% during 2021-2026. Arizton has identified about 133 unique data center facilities and 9 upcoming facilities in France.

Increased digitalization, strong fiber connectivity, and high renewable energy resource availability make France an attractive market for data center investment. Increased connectivity via submarine cable deployments will further boost data center growth in the country. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures are strategies adopted by leading data center investors to increase their foothold in the country.

Key Highlights:

Increase in construction of hyperscale data center facilities will boost revenue for contractors and sub-contractors in the country.

Government initiatives expect to fuel the digitalization of the consumer and enterprise environment, using technologies such as 5G, AI, virtual reality, and augmented realty in France data center market.

data center market. In France , the cloud adoption expects to increase, with IaaS and PaaS segments growing at 20% and 25% YoY.

, the cloud adoption expects to increase, with IaaS and PaaS segments growing at 20% and 25% YoY. BLACKBOXSECU, Actility, CENISIS, Keyrus, and Proxem are a few leading big data and IoT companies in France .

2. Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

Denmark data center market size will witness investments of USD 2.08 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.60% during 2021-2026. Arizton has identified about 26 unique data center facilities and 1 upcoming facility in Denmark.

Increased digitalization, excellent fiber connectivity, and vast renewable energy resources make Denmark a promising market for data center investment. Most facilities in Denmark are green data centers as they are powered through 100% renewable energy sources. The Danish government plans to establish two energy islands by 2030 that will expand Denmark's renewable energy capacity by over 4 GW.

Key Highlights:

Denmark is one of the significant data center colocation markets in the Nordics region and hosts over 25 unique third-party data center facilities.

is one of the significant data center colocation markets in the Nordics region and hosts over 25 unique third-party data center facilities. With the growth in data center investments, most data center facilities adopt medium- to high-voltage switchgears in Denmark .

. The rapid growth and the development of data center projects will provide opportunities for new players to enter the Danish market.

3. UK Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

The UK data center market size will witness an investment of USD 7.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.86% during 2021-2026. Arizton has identified about 186 unique data center facilities and 11 upcoming facilities in the UK.

The UK has witnessed a significant rise in data center providers. Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Datum Datacentres, Digital Realty, Echelon Data Centres, Equinix, Interxion, Netwise, NTT Global Data Centers, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers (Next Generation Data) expanded their presence in the country. In 2020, London was a key investment destination in the UK data center market.

Key Highlights:

The UK witnessed the construction of over 15 data center projects in 2020, adding a cumulative power capacity of around 161 MW.

Government initiatives such as Local Digital Declaration, Technology Code of Practice, Cloud First Policy, and Digital Marketplace will attract organizations to adopt the public cloud in the UK.

Around USD 8 billion to be invested in core and shell development and support infrastructure across the UK between 2021 and 2026.

4. Italy Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

Italy data center market size will witness an investment of USD 2.94 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR OF 3.80% during the period 2021-2026. Arizton has identified about 74 unique data center facilities and 4 upcoming facilities in Italy.

In Italy, the data center market will mostly witness greenfield construction. Investments from hyperscale providers will become the major driver for revenue generation for general contractors and sub-contractors in the market. Microsoft is investing around USD 1.5 billion over the next five years in the development of its Italian cloud region and accelerate digital transformation in Italy.

Key Highlights:

In April 2021 , IBM acquired myInvenio, a process mining software company, to tap into the growing hybrid cloud computing and AI market in Italy .

, IBM acquired myInvenio, a process mining software company, to tap into the growing hybrid cloud computing and AI market in . Submarine cable deployments in Italy will boost data centers across the country due to the growing demand for hyperscale capacity.

will boost data centers across the country due to the growing demand for hyperscale capacity. Growing awareness of end-to-end power monitoring in data centers, monitored /switched PDUs will experience strong adoption.

