Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club Makes Post Covid Vacationing Safer

PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / The tourism industry has faced the brunt of COVID-19. Today, as the restrictions have relaxed, the travel industry is slowly getting back to daily operations. However, following safety protocols has become the new normal, and the tourism industry is no exception to these rules and regulations.

Many additional requirements are essential to ensure the safety of the tourists and locals. To ensure a safe vacation experience, WHO (World Health Organization) has enforced precautionary measures hoteliers need to abide by. Establishing these protocols is a daunting task, and thus only a few resorts around the world have totally opened.

Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club is among those leading resorts that feature a safe post-Covid vacation experience. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, the third-largest elite holiday club created its LHV-Cares powered by the Peverisk program. This initiative by Lifestyle Holidays Hotels & Resorts ensures tourists have a pleasant stay. It prioritizes their safety while offering a luxury vacation experience.

As most tourists seek a safe vacation today, hotel owners also understand the safety of their staff is also essential. Highlights of this program by LHVC involved fully vaccinating their staff before opening. More than 2500 plus employees received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine. The hotel personnel were trained to implement and adapt the new WHO protocols.

Safety measures that existed before COVID-19 were enhanced, like disinfection activities at public places and premises. Vacationers could also see other COVID protocols were intact, like regular temperature checks, disinfection of luggage, adherence to social distancing guidelines. The hotel property underwent modifications to carry out these changes, like restricting furniture and blocking tables to follow social distancing protocols.

Along with these essential safety measures, VIP hotels go above and beyond to ensure their guests get a safe and relaxing vacation. LHVC also features additional services like 24/7 availability of medical personnel on hotel premises.

Explaining the strategies and work that went on behind the scenes to ensure ultimate safety, President and CEO of Lifestyle Group, Markus Wischenbart, says, "We guarantee our participants a safe and pleasant stay. We have invested a lot in training our employees in the correct procedures. We also became partners with Grupo Rescue, thanks to which our guests can take PCR tests in accordance with government requirements for re-entry after travel, without leaving the comfortable and safe resort."

For their initiative and efforts Lifestyle Holidays Hotels & Resorts were awarded for the most successful hotel reopening

Following its successful reopening Markus Wischenbart is hopeful that this is a new beginning in the tourism industry.

In his statement, he says, "I fully support this initiative of the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, as well as the health and tourism offices, so that all personnel working in the country's tourism sector are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the best demonstration that for us and the government of the Dominican Republic, the health of tourists and our employees is a priority."

The Dominican Republic has become a luxury oasis amidst the pandemic due to its policies that attract tourists. By ensuring resorts and tourist places adhere to the safety protocols, the Dominican Republic has lifted multiple restrictions like

Mandatory quarantine upon arrival

PCR test before departure

Certificate of vaccination against COVID-19

With these restrictions lifted, the Dominican Republic tourism department expressed that the number of vacationers has increased, and hotels now experience a high booking percentage.

About Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club resorts

Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club resorts are a leading brand with more than 6,000 hotels globally. It is the third-largest luxury vacation club in the world. The hotel chain has international clientele who look for a luxury vacation amidst the pristine nature and gorgeous beaches of the Dominican Republic, the UAE, and Mexico.

The hotel chain also features a unique VIP Lifestyle Membership program which offers access to VIP transport while traveling, first-class amenities, and access to luxury suites and villas.

Those looking for a VIP vacation in the Dominican Republic with guaranteed safety can visit their website today.

