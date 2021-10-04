The worlds first sleep fitness company launches best-selling Pod Pro Cover in the UK for the first time

Eight Sleep, the world's first sleep fitness company, has just announced that customers based in the United Kingdom will now be able to purchase the brand's best-selling Pod Pro Cover, exclusively at eightsleep.com. Available sizes will be UK Double and UK King. The Pod Pro Cover uses PerfectFitTM design to fit any mattress of up to 16 inches (40 cm) in height so users can enjoy Eight Sleep's proprietary sleep improving technology while continuing to use their current mattress.

The Pod Pro Cover helps people sleep better and ultimately, live better, longer, happier lives by leveraging innovative technology to create a personalized microclimate in bed. Using health-grade sensors and creating individual AI models, the Pod Pro Cover adapts the sleeping temperature by responding to each user's sleep patterns, temperature preferences, environment values, and feedback history. This data-driven approach guides the user towards sleep optimization, and case studies have shown that Eight Sleep products help users to fall asleep up to 40% faster, get up to 20% more deep sleep, experience 30% fewer mid-night wake ups, and up to 30% fewer tosses and turns.

Currently more than 100 pro athletes rely on the Eight Sleep Pod technology to power their recovery, including current and former Olympians Matthew Dellavedova (2020 Bronze Medalist, Basketball), Daryl Homer (2020, and 2016 Silver Medalist, Fencing), Jane Campbell (2020 Bronze Medalist, Soccer), Apolo Ohno (Two-Time Gold Medalist, Speed Skating) and Daniel Sturridge (English Soccer Player).

The Pod Pro Cover is available for purchase and delivery in the UK as of today with prices starting at $1,695 USD. At checkout, prices are reflected in USD, but UK-based customers will be charged in local currency based on the exchange rate at that moment. There are no additional costs for shipping, duties or returns. Eight Sleep maintains its 30-day free returns policy, as well as a 12-month limited warranty for any Pod Pro Cover purchased directly from the company.

"Our goal is to offer the most sophisticated technologies for restorative and preventative health to people everywhere," said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. "Expanding to the UK is a step towards helping people all over the globe to achieve optimal health via Eight Sleep's patented technologies and products."

Eight Sleep: Creating the Sleep Fitness Movement

Eight Sleep has revolutionized the archaic sleep category by leading the way in the sleep fitness movement. Eight Sleep recently announced an exclusive collaboration with leading global fitness brand Barry's to become its Official Sleep Fitness Partner. The active Barry's community can now level up their health and wellness, not only through fitness, but also through Eight Sleep's advanced sleep technology. This partnership brings both communities greater access and education to the latest technologies and fitness regimes to elevate their health. With another main focus on R&D, Eight Sleep recently launched SleepOS, the world's first operating system for sleep optimization that includes a new suite of cutting-edge features: Smart Temp Autopilot and Sleep and Health Insights. SleepOS acts as the brains of Eight Sleep and uses data to personalize and adjust the Pod towards each user's unique sleep fitness goals. These features receive software updates regularly, continuously improving the experience of Eight Sleep products.

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the world's first sleep fitness company with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Founded in 2014, Eight Sleep leverages thermoregulation, data, and technology to restore individuals to their peak energy levels every morning. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies of 2018" and recognized two years in a row by TIME's Best Inventions of the Year. To learn more, visit eightsleep.com.

