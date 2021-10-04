Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Goodbye Kansas Group AB (510/21)

With effect from October 05, 2021, the subscription rights in Goodbye Kansas Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 14, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GBK TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016831036 Order book ID: 236810 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 05, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Goodbye Kansas Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 01, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GBK BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016831044 Order book ID: 236811 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB