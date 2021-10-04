Anzeige
Montag, 04.10.2021
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2021 | 15:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Goodbye Kansas Group AB (510/21)

With effect from October 05, 2021, the subscription rights in Goodbye Kansas
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including October 14, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   GBK TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016831036              
Order book ID:  236810                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from October 05, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Goodbye
Kansas Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including November 01, 2021. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   GBK BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016831044              
Order book ID:  236811                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
