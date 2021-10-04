Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTC Pink: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation, chemical and biological detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation, chemical and biological detection instrumentation and now selling drones and related services. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Why is US Nuclear pushing to expand its drone business at this time?" asked Jolly to start the interview. "Think of this, there are 1.5 billion cars in use around the world. I believe that in the very near future, certainly this decade, there will be over 1.5 billion drones and drone operators in the world," shared Goldstein. "It is just a huge business," he added. "We decided to expand our footprint in this space and to ride this fine wave forward."

"What we're doing now are multi-copter vehicles for carrying scientific payloads, spotlights, or medical packages," said Goldstein. "I also see us eventually getting into the flying taxi business," he shared. "Getting a chance to get in at the ground floor of these amazing new businesses is an incredible opportunity."

"What is your strategy and what products are you offering to ride the wave of this growth?" asked Jolly. "We're not going to be manufacturing the drones, because drone designs and capabilities are constantly changing and improving," said Goldstein. "We are going to be selling all the newest drones and we are authorized dealers for a large number of drone makers already," he shared, adding that the Company is also offering a drone pilot training program.

"We also have a Rent-a-Pilot program," said Goldstein, before elaborating on the applications of this program, which include the farming, solar panel, and wind turbine industries. "We also do special purpose drones for carrying radiation, chemical, and biological sensors," said Goldstein, adding that the Company is also developing drones for package delivery and other services. "We are also creating video content and producing commercials for a number of different companies."

Jolly then asked about the Company's second quarter results. Goldstein discussed the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in lower revenues for 2020 and early months of 2021. "We think that by 2022 we will be back in the $4 million per year range and rising," said Goldstein.

To close the interview, Goldstein encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's upcoming projects as they continue to expand into new markets.

