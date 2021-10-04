Pharmaceutical Industry at the Epicenter of Dosage Cup Market Growth, Creating Incremental Opportunity of US$ 889.5 Mn through 2031: Future Market Insights

The dosage cups market analysis conducted by Future Market Insight (FMI) offers insights into factors influencing the market through 2031. The report reveals growth drivers and opportunities facilitating the dosage cups demand outlook in terms of product type, capacity, printing and end users

DUBAI, U.A.E, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recently published study by FMI, the global dosage cups market is estimated to total US$ 3.3 billion by the end of 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Surging demand for accurate measuring equipment in hospitals, medical institutions, and pharmaceutical sectors is augmenting the market growth. Driven by this, the sales of dosage cups are anticipated to spur by 4.4% year-over-year growth, totaling 45.2 billion units in 2021.

Increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, skin diseases, and others is fuelling the demand for medicines, ointments, and vaccines across the world. As dosage cups are used for measuring the dose of the medication or drug to be administered to any patient, their sales are expected to rise to offer precise drug delivery in hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings alike.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has favored the expansion of the medical, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries. To cater the surging demand for effective therapeutics, governments across various nations are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to increase their production capacity of pharmaceutical bionics and drugs. Considering this, the pharmaceutical industry is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 889.5 million, accounting for 58% of the overall dosage cups sales through 2031.

"Key manufacturers are emphasizing on offering innovative products such as dosage cups with child resistance caps. Besides this, they are extensively focusing on using recycled plastics to produce disposable dosage cups to meet increasing demand and offer sustainable drug measuring devices," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Dosage Cup Market Analysis

Sales of dosage cups in the U.S. are estimated to rise at 3.7% year-on-year, surpassing a valuation of US$ 429.5 million by the end of 2021.

by the end of 2021. Germany is forecast to dominate the market in Europe , accounting for around 1/5th of sales in the region over the assessment period 2021-2031.

is forecast to dominate the market in , accounting for around 1/5th of sales in the region over the assessment period 2021-2031. The market in China is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.7%, contributing more than 72% of the revenue share in East Asia through 2031.

is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.7%, contributing more than 72% of the revenue share in through 2031. India , being one of the leading pharmaceutical producers in the world, is projected to account for nearly 45% of the sales in the South Asia market by 2031.

, being one of the leading pharmaceutical producers in the world, is projected to account for nearly 45% of the sales in the market by 2031. In terms of capacity type, up to 15ml is anticipated to project the fastest growth in the segment, surging at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2031.

Key Drivers

Growing demand for cost-effectiveness and convenient drug measuring devices and rising sales of over-the-counter drugs across the globe are driving the market.

The adoption of printed dosage cups is increasing across clinical labs and hospitals because they offer greater accuracy in drug delivery.

Key Restraints

Stringent regulations implemented on the manufacturing of plastics products across North America and Asia Pacific are hampering the growth of the dosage cups market.

and are hampering the growth of the dosage cups market. Availability of more precise and reusable dosage measuring devices such as droppers, syringes, and cylindrical spoons are hindering the sales of dosage cups.

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, the top player operating in the dosage cups market are Sonoco Products Company, Gerresheimer AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Comar LLC, SGH Healthcaring, H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., Hammarplast Medical AB, and Origin Pharma Packaging. These companies are expected to account nearly 20% to 25% share in the global landscape.

Leading players are focusing on launching new products and increasing their production capacity to cater the increasing demand for dosage cups. Some of the players are aiming at expanding their global footprint by merger & acquisitions with local players. For instance,

In July 2021 , H&T Manufacturing Ltd., a leading manufacturer of drug-delivery systems and pharmaceutical components, announced acquiring Novelex AG, a pharmaceuticals plastic components and devices manufacturer, to expand its product portfolio and global footprint.

, H&T Manufacturing Ltd., a leading drug-delivery systems and pharmaceutical components, announced acquiring Novelex AG, a pharmaceuticals plastic components and devices manufacturer, to expand its product portfolio and global footprint. In January 2020 , LLC Farmmash, a manufacturer of polymer closures and dose measuring, announced launching its new dosing cup SD-15. The dosing cup ranges from 20 ml to 25 ml and can be equipped with a child resistance cap. The strategy will assist the company to increase their market share.

Leading players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Sonoco Products Company

Origin Pharma Packaging

Comar LLC

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

SGH Healthcaring

Gerresheimer AG

Hammarplast Medical AB

Medline Industries, Inc.

Plastic Bubbles

Hiwalt (Pty) Ltd.

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

LLC Farmmash

Reynard Health Supplies

Phormpak SA

Techplas Aust Pty Ltd.

Parekhplast India Limited

AG Poly Packs Private Limited

Suzhou Xuanweicheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Plasticmate Sdn Bhd

UD Pharma Rubber Products

More Valuable Insights on Dosage Cups Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global dosage cups market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in dosage cups market with detailed segmentation:

By Capacity:

Upto 15ml

16ml to 35ml

Above 35ml

By Product Type:

Reusable

Disposable

By Printing:

Printed

Non-printed

Embossed

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Clinical Labs

Medical Institutions

Households

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into dosage cups market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for dosage cups market between 2021 and 2031

Dosage cups market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Dosage cups market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

