CyGlass Named Cloud Security Product of the Year by Computing Magazine

A cloud-native service built specifically for resource-constrained IT and security teams, CyGlass Network Defense as a Service for 24X7 visibility into activity on the council's network, network-based ransomware detection, continual monitoring, and automated remediation. This is accomplished without additional hardware, software, or people.

Computing is the UK's leading business technology publication for IT leaders. The Computing CyGlass Cloud Excellence award follows recent CyGlass wins as Best SME Security Solution and a Finalist in the category for Best Behavior Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection at the SC Awards Europe 2021 and the IDG CSO50 Award recognizing organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership.

CyGlass NDaaS protects the hybrid cloud networks of mid- and small-sized organizations. It uses AI to learn and analyze user, service, and device behaviors wherever they emerge: the cloud, Active Directory, VPNs, firewalls, and network traffic. NDaaS can be used to detect anomalies caused by ransomware, account compromise, insider threat, and other advanced threats. As one U.S. bank found , the platform is easy to install in as little as 30 minutes without adding staff and can be easily integrated with firewalls and other applications, making it non-disruptive to adopt.

As cloud services such as Azure and Office 365 create new risks and threats, the latest version of CyGlass NDaaScan identify anomalous activities and correlate risks and threats across users, devices, and services on the network or in the cloud.

"This award highlights how CyGlass customers are expanding their defensive capabilities to include network and cloud visibility and defense despite the universal challenges of battling potentially costly cyberattacks and hiring cybersecurity expertise," said Ed Jackowiak, President of CyGlass. "While some say it is unrealistic to expect smaller teams to defend themselves against highly sophisticated criminals, a growing number of organizations are using cloud-based, AI-driven network defense as a service across public and private sectors to show that, yes, they can."

For more on CyGlass NDaaS Hybrid Cloud read our case studies and download the whitepaper , "Expanding Network Detection and Response to the Cloud."

ABOUT CYGLASS

CyGlass is a leading provider of network-centric, threat detection solutions that allow mid-market customers to uncover, pinpoint, and respond to advanced cyber threats that have evaded traditional security controls. CyGlass' mission is to provide organizations with a new level of intelligence to defend against the most sophisticated cyber-attacks. Its asset oriented, risk-based approach to threat detection and mitigation focuses attention on the emerging attacks which pose the greatest risk. CyGlass is part of the Nominet UK group.

