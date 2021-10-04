

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Significant fall in new coronavirus cases and hospitalization has been reported in the United States at the weekend.



With 25215 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 43,683,179, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. It marks a 28 percent fall in a fortnight.



The number of people currently hospitalized in the U.S. has fallen to 76,087, marking 19 percent decline in two weeks.



An additional 238 Covid deaths took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 701,176.



33,938,147 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



Pennsylvania recorded the most number of cases - 6289 - while Texas - 128 - led in casualties Sunday.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 185,492,579 in the United States, or 55.9 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 83.6 percent of people above 65.



215,233,625 people, or 64.8 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



395,934,825 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



5,287,357 people, or 2.9 percent of the population, have been administered Covid booster shots.



The count of people who received a booster dose includes anyone who is fully vaccinated and has received another dose of Covid-19 vaccine since August 13.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de