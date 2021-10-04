Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (TSXV: APC) (FSE: 0E8) ("APC" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its US subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc. ("APTI") will have its technology featured in an oral presentation at the World Molecular Imaging Congress.

As previously announced, APTI and the Zeglis lab at the City University of New York, are pursuing a collaboration to investigate APTI's site-selective conjugation in the rapidly growing field of radioimmunoconjugates (RICs). The collaboration is to evaluate APTI conjugation with pertuzumab, an antibody that targets the HER2 receptor, which is overexpressed on many malignancies including breast and gastric cancer. Results from the pilot portion have been announced previously and showed superior homogeneity, consistent payload to antibody ratio, high stability and maintained antibody binding affinity. The oral presentation will cover results from the first in vivo model that was tested and compare activity with a non-site selectively conjugated control antibody.

The World Molecular Imaging Congress is the preeminent conference in the field of molecular imaging. Molecular imaging is a rapidly growing field that enables visualization, characterization, and quantification of biologic processes taking place at the cellular and subcellular levels within living subjects. Molecular imaging applications extend from research and development tools to clinical imaging modalities to companion diagnostics for targeted therapeutics.

The presentation will be given by Zeglis Lab member, Cindy Rodriguez, and is titled "The Synthesis and In Vivo Evaluation of Variants of 89Zr-DFO-Pertuzumab Synthesized Using Random and Site-Specific Lysine Modification Strategies". It will take place on Tuesday, October 5th at 4:50PM and is part of the "Detecting and understanding cancer using novel probes and imaging techniques II" session.

Dr. Benjamin Krantz, President and CEO of APTI commented, "We are thrilled to have our conjugation technology highlighted in Cindy's oral presentation at the World Molecular Imaging Congress. Oral presentations are selected because they have the potential for high impact on the field. RICs are not only a rapidly growing field with significant opportunity, but data generated with RICs are used to support therapeutic development. The oral presentation and continuation of our collaboration with the Zeglis lab are strong validations that APTI conjugation has the optimal characteristics for antibody-conjugate development - high site-selectivity, stable conjugation, no reducing conditions, no antibody engineering, no enzymes and the option for active or inactive Fc. We look forward to continuing the collaboration with the Zeglis Lab, building platforms around our conjugation technology and pursuing collaboration and internal development opportunities."

Paul Woodward, CEO of the Company commented, "This is exactly why academic collaborations are so important to companies such as APTI; they generate third-party data that validates our technology in the eyes of our potential commercial partners, and when successful result in the exposure of the benefits of our technology to a large audience."

Dr. Brian Zeglis, Principal Investigator on the project and Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, Hunter College, City University of New York commented, "I am impressed by APTI's conjugation technology. The ability to achieve such high site-selectivity with stability, versatility and simple chemistry holds significant promise. The selection of our abstract for an oral presentation underscores the interest in and potential of APTI's technology. I look forward to continuing the collaboration and performing additional studies."

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation, through its subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc., has invented proprietary protein conjugation technology which enables the development of superior antibody-drug conjugates through improved site-specific labeling, drug-antibody ratio control and enabling of combination payloads. The technology has compelling pre-clinical data demonstrating improved homogeneity and increased in-vivo potency relative to current state of the art linker technology. The Company believes that the technology will enable the development of safer and more potent antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics and is pursuing licensing and partnership opportunities to advance development and create shareholder value.

