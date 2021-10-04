Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJ6N ISIN: CA0076282098 Ticker-Symbol: 0E81 
Frankfurt
04.10.21
10:49 Uhr
0,168 Euro
-0,012
-6,67 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION0,168-6,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.