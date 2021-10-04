King + Columbus: Nutanix Recognizes eGroup for Enabling One of the Most Comprehensive and Digitally Transformative Hybrid Cloud Journeys for Customers - Powered by the Complete Nutanix Product Suite

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / eGroup, a national IT services firm delivering speed and certainty with digital transformation, announced today that during the Partner Xchange keynote session at Nutanix's Global .NEXT Digital Experience conference, the eGroup team was awarded the 2021 Global Portfolio Champion of the Year Award.

Nutanix recognized eGroup as the sole recipient of the 2021 Global Portfolio Champion of the Year Award. eGroup was specifically recognized for elevating their customers' hybrid cloud journey with the use of Nutanix portfolio solutions including Frame, Flow, Files, and Calm as extensions to the core Nutanix platform. For more than seven years, eGroup has steadily expanded their focus, reach, and partnership with Nutanix as a Cloud Champion partner and has built a world-class digital transformation and hybrid cloud team that includes multiple Nutanix Technology Champions.

"We're thrilled to have honored eGroup at Partner Xchange this year for their continued success with our customers," said Christian Alvarez, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Nutanix. "As Nutanix continues to strengthen our hybrid multicloud product line, which nicely complements eGroup's strong on-premises and Microsoft Azure public cloud capabilities, we've been able to design and deliver meaningful solutions to their customers that rapidly advance the continued hybrid cloud journey as part of their digital transformation. As customers continue to migrate to and innovate with hybrid multicloud solutions, we're excited to recognize partners like eGroup for their outstanding efforts."

"By leveraging the full solutions portfolio from Nutanix, eGroup has been able to deliver operationally powerful solutions that enable our clients to achieve speed and certainty with digital transformation across their organizations. Our professional services teams, equally fluent in advanced data center and cloud solutions with Nutanix, enable organizations to accelerate groundbreaking transformations with relatively simple solutions - a critical need in today's volatile and uncertain business landscape - and especially across the challenges of the past 18 months. From cloud-first VDI with Frame, to database management with Era, and built-in microsegmentation with Flow, eGroup is proud to put the promise of the Nutanix invisible cloud into practice for our many mutual customers." said Mike Dent, Director of Datacenter Architecture, eGroup.

With Nutanix's continued investment in a hybrid multi-cloud strategy, especially around Microsoft Azure and critical Microservices platform architecture, eGroup will continue to deliver advanced solutions that secure, simplify, modernize, and transform organizations for future-proofed, digital-ready business.

For more information on how eGroup and Nutanix can help your business accelerate, secure, and modernize its digital transformation journey, contact eGroup today!

ABOUT eGROUP

With over 20 years of experience and a comprehensive cloud and data center solutions portfolio, eGroup delivers outstanding results for customers across the nation. eGroup takes pride in delivering white-glove service to all clients and is proud to showcase that in a YoY 100% Customer Satisfaction Score. By aligning client needs with exceptional solutions, services, and support, eGroup makes businesses more productive, efficient, and competitive.

