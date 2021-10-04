- (PLX AI) - Credit Agricole starts new share repurchase program for EUR 500 million.
- • The bank finished its previous program of buybacks for EUR 558.6 million
|Credit Agricole Starts New Share Buyback for EUR 500 Million
|CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Following the full completion of its first share repurchase program for 558.6 million euros, Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a new share ...
|Crédit Agricole In Talks On Sale Of Its Stake In Moroccan Subsidiary
|PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole S.A. (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA) confirmed the Group is in talks with Holmarcom regarding a possible sale of its stake in Moroccan subsidiary, Crédit du Maroc....
|Credit Agricole Confirms Talks to Sell Moroccan Subsidiary
|(PLX AI) - Credit Agricole confirms discussions with the Moroccan group Holmarcom.• Credit Agricole says discussions are at a preliminary stage without any certainty as to the completion of a sale of...
|CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. in Morocco
