RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 27 to October 1, 2021 04-Oct-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paris, October 4, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- September 27 to October 1, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From September 27, 2021 to October 1, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between September 27, 2021 and October 1, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.27 FR0013269123 3,294 29.87 AQEU 37 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.27 FR0013269123 3,122 29.85 CEUX 30 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.27 FR0013269123 2,166 29.77 TQEX 37 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.27 FR0013269123 16,418 29.81 XPAR 137 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.28 FR0013269123 1,092 29.88 AQEU 8 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.28 FR0013269123 833 29.86 CEUX 18 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.28 FR0013269123 1,270 29.83 TQEX 11 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.28 FR0013269123 21,805 29.82 XPAR 180 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.29 FR0013269123 3,126 29.95 AQEU 34 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.29 FR0013269123 2,742 29.97 CEUX 50 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.29 FR0013269123 1,424 29.97 TQEX 19 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.29 FR0013269123 17,708 29.95 XPAR 156 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.30 FR0013269123 1,876 29.95 AQEU 23 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.30 FR0013269123 6,014 29.91 CEUX 65 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.30 FR0013269123 1,677 30.01 TQEX 22 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.30 FR0013269123 15,433 29.95 XPAR 119 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.10.01 FR0013269123 4,313 29.84 AQEU 37 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.10.01 FR0013269123 5,253 29.85 CEUX 49 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.10.01 FR0013269123 871 29.83 TQEX 13 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.10.01 FR0013269123 14,563 29.81 XPAR 125 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 125,000 29.87 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from September 27, 2021 to October 1, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

