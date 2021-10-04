Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
04.10.21
19:25 Uhr
30,430 Euro
+0,370
+1,23 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,22030,44019:26
30,25030,42019:26
Dow Jones News
04.10.2021 | 18:07
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 27 to October 1, 2021

DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 27 to October 1, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 27 to October 1, 2021 04-Oct-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, October 4, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- September 27 to October 1, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From September 27, 2021 to October 1, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between September 27, 2021 and October 1, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 

Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.27 FR0013269123    3,294     29.87       AQEU  37 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.27 FR0013269123    3,122     29.85       CEUX  30 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.27 FR0013269123    2,166     29.77       TQEX  37 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.27 FR0013269123    16,418     29.81       XPAR  137 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.28 FR0013269123    1,092     29.88       AQEU  8 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.28 FR0013269123    833      29.86       CEUX  18 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.28 FR0013269123    1,270     29.83       TQEX  11 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.28 FR0013269123    21,805     29.82       XPAR  180 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.29 FR0013269123    3,126     29.95       AQEU  34 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.29 FR0013269123    2,742     29.97       CEUX  50 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.29 FR0013269123    1,424     29.97       TQEX  19 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.29 FR0013269123    17,708     29.95       XPAR  156 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.30 FR0013269123    1,876     29.95       AQEU  23 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.30 FR0013269123    6,014     29.91       CEUX  65 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.30 FR0013269123    1,677     30.01       TQEX  22 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.30 FR0013269123    15,433     29.95       XPAR  119 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.10.01 FR0013269123    4,313     29.84       AQEU  37 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.10.01 FR0013269123    5,253     29.85       CEUX  49 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.10.01 FR0013269123    871      29.83       TQEX  13 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.10.01 FR0013269123    14,563     29.81       XPAR  125 
* Two-digit rounding after the         TOTAL       125,000    29.87 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from September 27, 2021 to October 1, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 27 to October 1, 2021 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1238060 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1238060 04-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238060&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.