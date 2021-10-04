The "Spain Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report covers the Spanish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary Box Spanish Data Centre Summary

The Key third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Spain

The Key Spanish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Spanish Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)

Spanish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW

Spanish Data Centre Power Costs in Euro per kWH

The Key Spanish Data Centre Clusters

Spanish Data Centre Pricing forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)

Spanish Data Centre Revenues forecast in millions of Euro (2020 to 2024)

Spanish Public Cloud Revenues forecast in millions of Euro (2020 to 2024)

The Key Trends in the Spanish Data Centre Market

Spanish Data Centre Outlook

