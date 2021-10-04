The "Spain Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report covers the Spanish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary Box Spanish Data Centre Summary
- The Key third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Spain
- The Key Spanish Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Spanish Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)
- Spanish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW
- Spanish Data Centre Power Costs in Euro per kWH
- The Key Spanish Data Centre Clusters
- Spanish Data Centre Pricing forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)
- Spanish Data Centre Revenues forecast in millions of Euro (2020 to 2024)
- Spanish Public Cloud Revenues forecast in millions of Euro (2020 to 2024)
- The Key Trends in the Spanish Data Centre Market
- Spanish Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- Telefonica Alcala
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jneix
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005751/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de