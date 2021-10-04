Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Tradegate
01.10.21
12:04 Uhr
7,950 Euro
-0,050
-0,62 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7508,00018:08
7,8507,95018:15
PR Newswire
04.10.2021 | 18:10
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 4

4 October 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 145,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 678.887p. The highest price paid per share was 687.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 667.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.017% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 451,854,700 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 854,366,996. Rightmove holds 12,832,384 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
730681.40 08:18:46
725681.00 08:19:08
764679.80 08:26:17
414679.20 08:30:14
300679.20 08:30:14
844678.00 08:32:14
815679.60 08:41:04
176679.80 08:46:12
553679.80 08:46:12
727680.20 08:51:30
549682.20 09:00:38
451682.20 09:00:38
398685.20 09:06:09
516685.20 09:06:09
94685.00 09:06:27
635685.00 09:06:27
715685.00 09:06:27
848684.00 09:13:58
716682.40 09:18:00
719682.80 09:21:40
550683.00 09:21:40
161683.00 09:21:40
633682.20 09:29:17
76682.20 09:29:17
713682.20 09:34:30
741682.00 09:39:55
829682.20 09:45:04
111683.40 09:51:24
669683.40 09:51:24
300684.80 10:01:23
250684.80 10:01:23
725684.60 10:02:04
749684.80 10:04:39
805685.60 10:08:42
2685.60 10:08:42
729686.60 10:12:46
743686.60 10:12:46
789686.40 10:13:24
440686.80 10:15:13
325686.80 10:15:13
187687.00 10:16:56
152687.00 10:17:18
153687.00 10:17:18
356687.00 10:17:19
684686.60 10:17:39
108686.60 10:17:39
703686.00 10:22:59
191685.40 10:24:20
626685.40 10:24:20
764685.60 10:28:07
250686.20 10:36:51
190685.80 10:37:02
504685.80 10:37:02
685685.80 10:39:30
166686.20 10:43:02
545686.20 10:43:02
721685.00 10:45:12
737684.40 10:50:03
494684.00 10:54:39
279684.00 10:54:39
72685.20 11:05:00
691685.20 11:05:00
732685.20 11:05:41
128685.00 11:05:56
304685.00 11:05:56
250685.00 11:05:56
795685.00 11:13:27
550684.80 11:16:02
264684.80 11:16:02
850683.60 11:20:09
823683.60 11:30:14
795683.60 11:33:18
107683.60 11:36:50
460683.60 11:36:50
725683.60 11:40:24
470683.00 11:46:04
777683.20 11:47:29
47684.20 11:50:54
496684.20 11:50:54
195684.20 11:50:54
116684.20 11:52:46
128684.20 11:52:46
253684.20 11:52:46
707684.20 11:54:52
191683.80 11:57:16
837684.40 11:59:49
416684.60 12:02:22
434684.60 12:02:22
250684.00 12:04:16
24684.00 12:04:16
560684.00 12:04:16
205683.00 12:09:00
558683.00 12:09:00
478683.00 12:14:50
359683.00 12:14:50
814683.20 12:23:06
278683.60 12:27:44
555683.60 12:27:44
3683.60 12:33:11
850683.60 12:34:59
75683.60 12:41:53
832683.60 12:41:53
770683.60 12:41:53
739683.40 12:41:53
221683.20 12:42:01
523683.20 12:42:15
769683.20 12:50:04
107683.20 12:53:16
2683.20 12:53:16
250683.20 12:53:16
801683.00 12:56:05
107682.80 12:56:16
250682.80 12:56:16
265682.80 12:56:16
250683.00 13:04:36
76683.00 13:07:11
210683.00 13:07:25
217683.00 13:08:01
237683.00 13:08:01
597683.20 13:09:55
220683.20 13:09:55
250683.20 13:09:55
676683.20 13:09:55
250683.20 13:09:55
455683.20 13:09:55
789683.60 13:20:42
270683.40 13:22:20
500683.40 13:22:20
19683.40 13:22:20
185683.60 13:22:36
414683.60 13:22:36
210683.80 13:27:28
530683.80 13:27:28
707683.80 13:27:28
738683.40 13:32:33
771683.20 13:37:40
42683.20 13:38:25
65684.00 13:42:41
648684.00 13:42:41
905683.80 13:44:38
797683.60 13:45:33
460684.20 13:49:58
1121684.00 13:50:28
70683.60 13:50:40
108683.60 13:50:40
364683.60 13:50:40
236683.60 13:51:03
757683.20 13:51:12
106682.80 13:54:09
729682.80 13:54:09
300682.40 13:55:42
250682.40 13:55:42
169682.40 13:55:42
724681.60 14:01:32
50681.60 14:02:02
539681.60 14:02:05
211681.60 14:02:05
852681.40 14:04:56
785680.00 14:05:21
807680.80 14:07:37
22681.40 14:17:59
213681.40 14:18:14
208681.60 14:19:43
251681.60 14:20:15
504681.60 14:20:15
430681.40 14:20:28
685681.60 14:21:51
524681.60 14:22:06
161681.60 14:22:06
439682.20 14:26:07
280682.20 14:26:07
187682.00 14:27:00
281682.00 14:27:25
229682.00 14:27:25
218681.80 14:27:39
218681.80 14:27:56
280681.80 14:28:39
797682.00 14:30:26
721681.80 14:30:27
115681.80 14:30:27
735681.80 14:31:12
643681.80 14:31:12
57681.80 14:31:13
702682.60 14:32:31
705682.00 14:32:35
609681.80 14:34:06
140681.80 14:34:06
313681.80 14:34:06
300681.60 14:34:12
250681.60 14:34:12
762681.40 14:34:13
264682.00 14:35:10
332682.00 14:35:10
167682.00 14:35:10
229681.40 14:37:09
564681.40 14:37:09
770681.00 14:37:26
216681.00 14:39:46
566681.00 14:40:00
507681.00 14:40:00
214681.00 14:40:00
235680.20 14:41:45
610680.20 14:42:08
235680.20 14:42:08
192679.60 14:43:09
599679.60 14:43:09
773678.60 14:45:29
798678.00 14:47:23
600677.80 14:47:34
239677.80 14:47:34
704677.60 14:49:34
142677.60 14:49:34
7677.00 14:50:21
588676.80 14:51:37
203676.80 14:51:37
120676.60 14:51:40
199676.60 14:51:50
36676.60 14:51:50
222676.60 14:51:50
208676.60 14:52:02
579675.60 14:54:07
64675.60 14:54:07
204675.60 14:54:07
550675.60 14:54:07
191675.60 14:54:07
42675.00 14:55:52
281675.00 14:55:52
519675.00 14:55:52
726675.40 14:59:02
408675.20 14:59:19
15675.20 14:59:19
196675.20 14:59:24
223675.20 14:59:34
300675.60 15:00:51
300675.40 15:01:01
300675.40 15:01:01
300675.40 15:01:11
688675.40 15:02:04
4675.40 15:02:04
489675.00 15:02:09
275675.00 15:02:09
550674.40 15:04:07
300674.40 15:04:07
250674.40 15:04:07
55674.20 15:05:01
278674.20 15:05:01
499674.20 15:05:03
432673.80 15:06:24
388673.80 15:06:24
238673.00 15:08:54
586673.00 15:08:54
842673.00 15:10:14
740672.60 15:10:45
533672.40 15:13:01
208672.40 15:13:01
699671.60 15:14:59
750673.60 15:18:59
108673.80 15:19:34
841673.60 15:19:49
366673.80 15:21:09
334673.80 15:21:09
38673.60 15:21:21
412673.60 15:21:48
301673.60 15:21:53
720672.20 15:23:10
88672.40 15:24:27
620672.40 15:24:27
111672.40 15:24:27
300671.80 15:26:01
411671.80 15:26:01
2671.80 15:27:59
75671.80 15:28:00
772671.80 15:28:01
835672.20 15:29:39
487671.20 15:32:22
266671.20 15:32:22
121672.00 15:34:36
147672.00 15:34:36
250672.00 15:34:36
779671.80 15:34:38
722671.20 15:37:13
300670.80 15:38:10
250670.80 15:38:10
59670.20 15:39:18
722670.20 15:39:59
243669.80 15:40:58
250669.80 15:40:58
848669.60 15:44:19
713669.60 15:45:14
199669.40 15:45:59
243669.40 15:46:18
210669.40 15:46:53
511669.60 15:47:18
206669.80 15:48:00
523669.80 15:48:00
23669.20 15:49:12
228669.20 15:49:34
374669.20 15:49:34
228669.20 15:49:34
219668.80 15:51:30
474668.80 15:51:50
145668.80 15:53:09
331669.20 15:53:33
359669.20 15:53:33
723668.60 15:54:17
629668.60 15:55:48
130668.60 15:57:32
234669.80 15:59:29
71669.60 15:59:35
979669.60 15:59:38
839669.60 16:00:12
779669.20 16:01:08
687668.80 16:02:14
101668.20 16:03:38
22668.20 16:03:44
23668.20 16:03:49
2668.20 16:03:54
591668 16:03:57
6668 16:05:32
172669 16:05:45
250669 16:05:45
15668 16:05:52
723668 16:05:52
11669 16:07:07
100669 16:07:07
139669 16:07:07
42669 16:07:07
564668 16:07:22
189668 16:07:22
16668 16:09:09
779668 16:10:05
414668 16:10:05
344668 16:10:05
134668 16:11:39
712668 16:11:39
761668 16:12:42
4668 16:15:16
230668 16:15:16
6668 16:16:09
717668 16:16:09
9668 16:16:19
23668 16:16:24
689668 16:16:26
816669 16:18:14
62669 16:18:53
6669 16:18:59
32669 16:19:04
576669 16:19:04
60669 16:19:09
6669 16:19:13
702669 16:20:12
789669 16:21:23
854669 16:22:14
73669 16:23:43
1049669 16:23:49
162669 16:23:49
222669 16:23:49
RIGHTMOVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.