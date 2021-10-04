(General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Date Total number of issued shares Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 30 September 2021 146,507,327 146,183,734 146,360,484

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARMILA

French société anonyme with a share capital of €879,043,962

Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

