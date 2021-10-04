The "Sweden Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report covers the Swedish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary Box Swedish Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Sweden
- The Key Swedish Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Swedish Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)
- Swedish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)
- Swedish Data Centre Power Costs in Euro per kWH
- The Key Swedish Data Centre Clusters
- Swedish Data Centre Forecast Pricing in rack space, m2 space kW rentals (2020 to 2024)
- Swedish Data Centre Revenues in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- Swedish Public Cloud Revenues in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- The Key Trends in the Swedish Data Centre Market
- Swedish Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- Interxion Data Centre
