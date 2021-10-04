- (PLX AI) - Resurs Holding to propose the distribution of subsidiary Solid Försäkring and listing it on Nasdaq Stockholm.
- • The aim is to list Solid Försäkring on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market during the current quarter
- • Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting on 2 November 2021 approves the Board's proposed distribution, Resurs's shareholders will receive shares in Solid Försäkring in relation to their current shareholdings in Resurs
- • Ten (10) shares in Resurs carry entitlement to one (1) share in Solid Försäkring
RESURS HOLDING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de