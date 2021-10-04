

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly higher on Monday, bucking the largely weak trend seen across Europe.



Investors, besides closely monitoring the developments surrounding China Evergrande, digested the data on Swiss inflation and retail sales for the month of September and August, respectively.



The benchmark SMI, which spent much of the day's session in positive territory, ended with a gain of 6.98 points or 0.06% at 11,583.25. The index edged down to 11,536.49, hit a high of 11,641.60 in late afternoon trades before paring gains to settle almost flat.



Swisscom climbed 1.65%. Roche Holding gained about 1.25%, while Nestle, Richemont and Novartis posted modest gains.



Alcon and Partners Group both ended lower by about 2.5%. Geberit declined more than 1%, while ABB, Lonza Group, Givaudan, SGS and Logitech lost 0.5 to 0.8%.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Kuehne & Nagel ended more than 5% down. Sonova, AMS, Straumann Holding, VAT Group, Dufry and Georg Fischer lost 2 to 2.4%.



OC Oerlikon Corp, Tecan Group, BB Biotech, Julius Baer, Temenos Group and SIG Combibloc also ended notably lower.



Switzerland's consumer price inflation remained stable in September, growing 0.9% year-on-year, same as seen in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. Economists had expected a 1.1% rise.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September, after a 0.2% increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.2%.



The core CPI rose 0.5% yearly in September and grew 0.1% from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP remained unchanged monthly in September and increased 0.8 percent from a year ago.



Switzerland's retail sales increased in August, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose 0.5% year-on-year in August.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales grew 1.1% in August. In nominal terms, retail sales increased 0.2% annually in August and gained 1.4% from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

