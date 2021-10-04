Private Lender We Lend LLC reaches $250,000,000 in Loans Funded

The New York City-based private lender has grown rapidly since being founded three years ago, with a strategy based around affordable rates and improving the borrower experience

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Nationwide private lender We Lend LLC announced it has surpassed $250,000,000 in loans funded since being founded in 2018.

The New York City-based private lender was established with a mission to democratize the real estate private lending industry and make it accessible to investors of all sizes, by consistently investing in technology to create efficiencies and lower costs. Additionally, the company utilizes data collection to study and improve the borrower experience, while using digital marketing to help attract a new generation of real estate investors.

"I'm excited that the business has hit this significant milestone of $250,000,000 in loans funded within just three years of being founded." said Ruben Izgelov Co-Founder and Managing Partner of We Lend LLC. "Hitting this milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We genuinely look forward to reaching new heights in the coming years".

The residential private lending industry has grown significantly over the last decade and estimates now put the market size at approximately $10 billion per annum. What's more, the industry is now receiving significant investment from institutional investors, through both limited partner investments and acquisitions. Major funds that are active in this market include Goldman Sachs and KKR.

We Lend provides financing nationwide on residential, multifamily and mixed-use assets. We Lend's approach to lending is centered around the investor, allowing the investor to focus more on their investment and less on the loan process. We Lend was founded by a group of real estate investors, whose emphasis was on acquiring and improving distressed properties. So, whether or not you are an experienced real estate investor - We Lend's team has the qualifications to exceed expectations and can assist in the expansion of your real estate portfolio.

