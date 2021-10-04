

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social networking giant Facebook Inc. (FB) and some of its apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp, suffered outages on Monday. Facebook's stock slipped over 5% following the news.



Several thousands of users experienced outages on Facebook and its other social media apps. According to the site downdetector.com, which monitors web traffic and site activity, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger were down before Monday afternoon. Facebook's own site would not load, while Instagram and WhatsApp were accessible, but could not load new content or send messages.



'We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,' Facebook tweeted.



The company did not reveal the reason for the outage, but it might be due to server issues. Although outages are not uncommon for websites and apps, several interconnected apps of the world's largest social media company going down at the same time is a rare occurrence.



FB is currently trading at $323.04, down $19.97 or 5.82%, on the Nasdaq, on a volume of 26 million shares, almost double the average volume of 14 million shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FACEBOOK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de