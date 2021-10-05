Economist Impact to host two hybrid panel sessions from the Kyiv International Economic Forum, free of charge, to a global virtual audience

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Economist Impact is delighted to programme two hybrid panel sessions at the Kyiv International Economic Forum. Taking place on October 7th with a live audience in Kyiv, the sessions will also be available online, free of charge, to a global virtual audience. The first of these hybrid sessions, Emerging from the pandemic: Can developing markets fuel global recovery?, sponsored by UFuture and programmed by Economist Impact, will convene economists and finance experts to examine the performance of emerging markets by country and sector, and identify which among them can fuel worldwide growth.

Questions to be explored include:

How has the covid-19 crisis impacted emerging-market economies in the short term, and what are the likely long-term ramifications?

How did the response to covid-19 diverge across countries and regions, and how has it impacted rates of recovery? Who are the outstanding performers?

Which markets have been most resilient and which have been hardest hit? What can be learnt from their experiences?

What policies should emerging-market economies pursue to accelerate recovery?

How are emerging-market economies contributing to global growth? To what extent will the growth be driven by China ?

? Are emerging-market economies poised to benefit from the "new normal" of business?

Featured Speakers:

Álvaro Santos Pereira , director, country studies branch, economics department, OECD

, director, country studies branch, economics department, OECD Dalia Marin , professor, international economics, TUM School of Management, Technical University of Munich

, professor, international economics, TUM School of Management, Technical University of Beata Harasim , senior investment strategist, BlackRock Investment Institute

, senior investment strategist, BlackRock Investment Institute Nicholas Tymoshchuk , chief executive, UFuture

, chief executive, UFuture Moderator: Robert Guest , foreign editor, The Economist

