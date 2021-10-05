Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) announces that Mr Peter Hay intends to retire as a Non-Executive Director and as Non-Executive Chairman of Newcrest, with effect from the close of Newcrest's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 10 November 2021. Newcrest also announces that Mr Peter Tomsett has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman with effect from the close of Newcrest's AGM, subject to his re-election as a Non-Executive Director at the AGM.

Mr Tomsett was appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in September 2018 and is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, Safety and Sustainability Committee and the Nominations Committee. Peter has extensive gold mining and international business experience as both an executive and non-executive director of a broad range of mining companies listed on the Australian, Toronto, New York and London stock exchanges. He spent 20 years with global gold and copper company Placer Dome Inc in senior roles including President and Chief Executive Officer until its acquisition in 2006. He has also been the Chairman and Managing Director of Kidston Gold Mines Ltd and the Non-Executive Chairman of Equinox Minerals Ltd and Silver Standard Resources Inc. Mr Tomsett has also held numerous other Board positions in mining, energy and construction companies and associations and holds both Australian and Canadian citizenship having spent much of his recent career based in North America.

Newcrest Chairman, Peter Hay, said, "It has been an honour to serve as Newcrest's Chairman for the past eight years and I am delighted with the Board's appointment of Peter Tomsett as incoming Chairman. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as both a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Newcrest and leave the Company in the capable hands of a strong and committed Board and Executive management team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support over the last eight years."

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, "On behalf of all of us at Newcrest I would like to thank Peter Hay for his strong leadership and contribution to Newcrest's continued success over the past eight years. I would also like to congratulate Peter Tomsett on his appointment as Chairman of the Newcrest Board and look forward to working with Peter and the Board to successfully execute our Forging an Even Stronger Newcrest business plan."

