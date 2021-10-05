

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social media giant Facebook Inc (FB) Monday asked to drop the charges put forward by the Federal Trade Commission that can end up making the company sell off their two most priced sister platforms, Whatsapp and Instagram.



In a filing, the company argued that the FTC failed to show how Facebook was monopolizing social media and therefore, the lawsuit should be taken off so that FTC cannot amend and refile their lawsuit. However, the judge has asked FTC to refile the case.



In June, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington had dismissed complaints against Facebook filed by FTC and state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James. The complaint was seeking to break Facebook's monopoly in social networking, which could have resulted in the divestiture of Instagram and WhatsApp.



In August, FTC refiled the case saying "Today, the Federal Trade Commission filed an amended complaint against Facebook in the agency's ongoing federal antitrust case. The complaint alleges that after repeated failed attempts to develop innovative mobile features for its network, Facebook instead resorted to an illegal buy-or-bury scheme to maintain its dominance. It unlawfully acquired innovative competitors with popular mobile features that succeeded where Facebook's own offerings fell flat or fell apart" Facebook, however, claims that the filing is "at odds with the commercial reality of intense competition with surging rivals like TikTok and scores of other attractive options for consumers.'



Facebook has tried to blame FTC Chair Lina Khan for prejudice against the bigger companies and to recuse Khan but FTC refused.



Facebook also argued that it was the FTC that approved the acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and Whatsapp in 2014, making the entire anti-trust lawsuit counterintuitive. 'The FTC challenges acquisitions that the agency cleared after its own contemporaneous review...The case is entire without legal or factual support. This is as true now as it was before,' said the company.



A spokesperson of the company added, 'The FTC's fictional market ignores the competitive reality: Facebook competes vigorously with TikTok, iMessage, Twitter, Snapchat, LinkedIn, YouTube, and countless others to help people share, connect, communicate or simply be entertained. The FTC cannot credibly claim Facebook has monopoly power because no such power exists.'



The lawsuit is an added pressure on the company as it deals with much more pressing issues like its intentional negligence of public safety over personal gains that was brought forward by a former executive Frances Haugen. Amidst all the chaos surrounding the company, all the platforms owned by FB suffered an outage on Monday.



