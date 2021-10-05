Available to a live audience at the Kyiv International Economic Forum, Economist Impact are to programme two hybrid panel sessions and host online, free of charge

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Economist Impact is delighted to programme two hybrid panel sessions at the Kyiv International Economic Forum. Taking place on October 7th with a live audience in Kyiv, the sessions will also be available online, free of charge, to a global virtual audience. The second of these hybrid sessions, Welcome to the health-care revolution, sponsored by UFuture and programmed by Economist Impact, will convene clinicians, industry leaders and thought leaders to take stock of the vast and varied changes that have transformed the health-care industry, and debate ways to preserve the momentum of this evolution.

Questions to be explored include:

To what extent has covid-19 transformed the global health-care ecosystem, and are those changes here to stay?

Which aspects of the health-care system have been changed most profoundly by the pandemic?

What have been the most important lessons of covid-19 for the health-care sector?

What will it take for the agility demonstrated at the height of the pandemic to be continued into the long term?

How can the health sector be quicker to embrace innovation post-pandemic?

Has the pandemic fundamentally altered the way governments prioritise health care?

What is required to prevent a pandemic of similar magnitude occurring again?

Speakers:

Arjan Toor , chief executive, Cigna Europe

, chief executive, Cigna Europe Maya Matthews , head, performance, health systems unit, European Commission

, head, performance, health systems unit, European Commission Kostyantyn Efymenko, founder and president, BioPharma

Viktor Kyrylovych Liashko, minister of healthcare, Ukraine

Moderator: Robert Guest , foreign editor, The Economist

For more information or to register your interest, visit

https://bit.ly/3nNbb1x

About Economist Impact

Economist Events is now Economist Impact , empowering businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change and enable progress. Uniting the expertise for which The Economist Group is known under a single brand, Economist Impact brings together policy research and insights, data visualisation, custom storytelling, events and media.

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and globalisation. View our global events .

About Kyiv International Economic Forum