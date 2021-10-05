

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The European Medicines Agency or EMA's human medicines committee or CHMP has concluded that an extra dose of BioNTech/Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines Comirnaty and Moderna's Spikevax may be given to people with severely weakened immune systems, at least 28 days after their second dose, the EMA said in a statement.



The recommendation comes after studies showed that an extra dose of the vaccines increased the ability to produce antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19 in organ transplant patients with weakened immune systems.



The EMA noted that, for people with normal immune systems, the CHMP evaluated data for Comirnaty showing a rise in antibody levels when a booster dose is given about 6 months after the second dose in people from 18 to 55 years old. Therefore, the Committee concluded that booster doses may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older.



