Dienstag, 05.10.2021
WKN: A2PNDW ISIN: CA63000Y1034 
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nanalysis Scientific Corp.: Update: Fall Harvest Best Ideas Presentation Time Change

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("Nanalysis") (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF)(FRA:1N1) would like to announce a time change for our upcoming presentation at the Fall Harvest Best Ideas conference. Nanalysis is scheduled to present at 11:30 - 12:00 ET. One-on-one meetings with management will still be held throughout the conference from Oct 6-8. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay HERE.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Angie Goertz HERE. investors can REGISTER HERE.

We will be looking to add engagements throughout the fall as we continue to meet our operational milestones and have important updates to share with our investors. More information about Nanalysis can always be obtained by reaching out to our Investor Relations manager, Matt Sellers. Email address HERE.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol '1N1'.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company's electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

To sign up for updates relating to Nanalysis, please complete the online form found HERE.

SOURCE: Nanalysis Scientific Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666793/Update-Fall-Harvest-Best-Ideas-Presentation-Time-Change

