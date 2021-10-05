Sparkup, the leading French real-time engagement platform for virtual and hybrid events will be exhibiting at GITEX and CABSAT, Dubaï

PARIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 epidemic has forced business events, sports and e-sports shows, TV shows and entertainment events of the Middle East and North Africa region to turn virtual or hybrid, business leaders have to address major new challenges: how to maximize the engagement and the energy of an online audience in an era where online fatigue has never been that important?

Sparkup, a French startup specializing in real-time engagement solutions, has more than 600 clients around the world and has chosen to expand in the Middle East. It is at GITEX and CABSAT that they will introduce their latest innovations.

Sparkup, the leading real-time engagement platform for events

Created in 2017, Sparkup designed a platform with interactive, synchronized and ultra-low latency live video to help leaders and event professionals maximize attendee engagement during meetings and events, whether virtual or hybrid. Sparkup is based in France, Spain, Japan and Mexico and operates in more than 50 countries, with more than 600 customers, including companies such as Nissan, LVMH, Unilever or BBVA. In 4 years more than 12000 events have been made engaging and interactive with Sparkup.

A virtual audience to amplify and humanize the virtual experience

As events in Dubaï and the rest of Middle East and North Africa region have been forced to turn virtual or hybrid because of the COVID-19, Sparkup has released a virtual audience solution to help maintain an authentic sense of cohesion, interactivity and spontaneity. Speakers on stage can see every online participants as if they were sitting there in the room thanks to a giant video-mosaic of all attendees. It is possible to display up to 100 000 attendees at the same time, on any size of screen.

For attendees, a simple webcam is necessary to be part of the virtual audience and watch the event. They can also share their emotions in real-time and react through live polls, word clouds, live quizzes or interactive Q&A.

Meet Sparkup at GITEX and CABSAT

Sparkup will be exhibiting at GITEX from 17 to 21 October (booth Z5-305 and Z5-308) and Cabsat from 26 to 28 October (Booth F2-35) to showcase the virtual audience.

Press contacts:

Mathieu Pereira, Head of Marketing and Communication - m.pereira@sparkup.app

Vincent Bruneau, founder and CEO - v.bruneau@sparkup.app

More info at https://sparkup.app

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1652498/Visuel_HD_vierge.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1652524/Sparkup__Logo.jpg