

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) announced its estimated preliminary claims burden from Hurricane Ida of approximately $750 million. The company also updated its loss estimate for the July floods in Europe at approximately $520 million.



After making landfall on 29 August 2021, the category 4 Hurricane Ida hurricane resulted in wide-ranging power outages and severe infrastructure damages particularly in Louisiana.



Swiss Re noted that, on an industry level, the company estimated total insured market losses related to Hurricane Ida claims to be in the range of $28 billion to $30 billion.



