Dienstag, 05.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY!: InnoCan Pharma meldet herausragende Studienergebnisse!
05.10.2021
Oscillate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oscillate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 4

Oscillate Plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Oscillate plc

AQSE: MUSH

("Company")

The Company announces that on 4thOctober 2021, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Director, bought 1,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of 2 pence per share.

Following the above transaction, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi has a direct beneficial interest in the Company's share capital of 9,000,000 ordinary shares representing 4.27% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries

Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Director)
Conrad Windham (Director)
Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller & Mark Anwyl
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOscillate plc
b)LEI
213800OGUKNP4BM2CS88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Oscillate plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Oscillate Plc ordinary shares: GB00BJN5JS53
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2p1,000,000 shares
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction4th October 2021
f)Place of the transactionAQSE Growth Market
