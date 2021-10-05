Oscillate Plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oscillate plc

AQSE: MUSH

("Company")

The Company announces that on 4thOctober 2021, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Director, bought 1,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of 2 pence per share.

Following the above transaction, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi has a direct beneficial interest in the Company's share capital of 9,000,000 ordinary shares representing 4.27% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

