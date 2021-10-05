Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co., Ltd
European TopSoho S.à r.l.
€250 million 4% secured guaranteed bonds due 2021
exchangeable into shares of SMCP S.A. (ISIN XS1882680645) (the "Bonds")
LUXEMBOURG - Media OutReach - 5 October 2021 - European TopSoho S.à r.l. (the "Company") received an alleged default notice (the "Default Notice") from the Trustee on 4 October, 2021 and was notified of, among other things, the following (unless otherwise defined capitalised terms shall have the same meanings as those defined in the trust deed (as amended and supplemented by a supplemental trust deed) constituting the Bonds):
The Company is actively considering its options in relation to the current situation and will keep the market informed.
About European TopSoho S.à r.l.
European TopSoho S.à r.l. is an investment holding company established in Luxembourg. The Company is the controlling shareholder of SMCP S.A. which is a leading accessible luxury fashion company listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.
European TopSoho S.àr.l. is a subsidiary of Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Company Limited, the leading apparel manufacturer and fashion brands operator headquartered in Shandong, China.
Any requests for information can be directed to the Company or the Company's legal counsel.
Ince & Co., as legal advisor to the Company
Email: projectETS@incegd.com
Contacts
European Topsoho S.à r.l.: Mandy Man (europeantopsoho@chinaruyi.com.hk)
Ince & Co.: Eric Lui (projectETS@incegd.com)
