Australia's PV module supply landscape could experience a supply shock as legislation emerges to stamp out the use of forced labor. Chris O'Brien, VP for the APAC region at Maxeon Solar Technologies, says that measures that have left modules stranded at the U.S. border could very well occur in Australia soon.From pv magazine Australia Global PV supply chains have experienced considerable disruption over the past 12 to 18 months, with a series of shocks delaying module shipments and increasing prices. In the latest development in the global marketplace, the U.S. authorities have prevented some ...

