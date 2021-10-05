- (PLX AI) - Bayer to invest over €400 million to increase access to modern contraception.
- • Bayer commitment to providing 100 million women and girls with access to family planning by 2030
- • This investment will include the expansion of production capabilities in Turku, Finland and the construction of a new production site in Alajuela, Costa Rica
- • In Costa Rica, Bayer will build a new state-of-the-art production facility, specialized in the production and supply of LARCs
- • The new production plant is expected to start the supply of long-acting reversible contraceptives to LMICs by 2024
