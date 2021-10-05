

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs PLC (GRG.L) said the Group has continued to trade well over the third quarter with two-year like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rising by 3.5 percent when compared with the same period in 2019. The Group noted that the growth was particularly strong in August when a 'staycation' effect was evident and remained in positive territory in September, with two-year like-for-like growth of 3.0 percent in the four weeks to 2 October.



Greggs stated that it has not been immune to the pressures on staffing and supply chains and has seen some disruption to the availability of labour and supply of ingredients and products in recent months. However, the Group projects full year outcome to be ahead of its previous expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GREGGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de