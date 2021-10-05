- (PLX AI) - Orphazyme now expects to end 2021 with a cash position of no less than DKK 80 million, up from about DKK 50 million guided previously.
- • The improved cash guidance relates to the ongoing restructuring plan, which has enabled the company to deliver more than anticipated savings in headcount and other costs
- • The company continues to assess different possibilities for obtaining additional funding to sustain operations in the longer-term
- • Also announces regulatory updates for its investigational drug candidate, arimoclomol, for which it is seeking marketing authorization in both Europe and the United States for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC)
- • Orphazyme now anticipates a CHMP opinion in Q1 2022 compared to previous Q4 2021
- • Meeting with FDA in mid-October, will update market after
