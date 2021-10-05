

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing trading update for the quarter to 30 September 2021, Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L) said, to date, the Group has collected 84% of all quarterly rents, three working days after the 29 September quarter day. This is ahead of the previous two quarters at an equivalent point in time, and the strongest since December 2019.



Also, the Group signed 19 new leases and renewals generating annual rent of 14.3 million pounds (Group's share: 12.8 million pounds), with market lettings 10.4% ahead of March 2021 ERV.



'Looking ahead we expect healthy demand to persist and today we have a further 3.3 million pounds of lettings under offer 7.3% ahead of ERV and 38 million pounds of new annual rent in negotiation, including in our near-term pipeline where construction is expected to start early next year,' said Toby Courtauld, Chief Executive.



