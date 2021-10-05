

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit publishes Italy's services PMI data. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final composite PMI data.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the yen and the franc, it fell against the pound. Against the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1596 against the greenback, 128.90 against the yen, 0.8518 against the pound and 1.0747 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.



