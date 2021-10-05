DJ Metalloinvest declares dividends

Moscow, Russia - 05 October 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends for the 9 months of 2021.

Based on 9M 2021 results and Net Debt/EBITDA LTM ratio of substantially lower than 1.0x as of 30 September 2021, the shareholders of Metalloinvest made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of RUB 88.6 bn, part of which will be returned to the Company for the settlement of the intragroup transactions.

Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the second-largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis (13.8 billion tonnes and about 136 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.

In H1 2021, revenue amounted to USD 5.1 bn; EBITDA - USD 2.9 bn. The company has 10+ years track record on public debt capital markets with high credit ratings: S&P (BBB-/ stable), Fitch (BBB-/stable), Moody's (Baa3/stable), ?CR? (AA+(RU)/positive).

Alisher Usmanov is the main beneficiary of the company (with a 49% stake) through Holding Company USM LLC.

Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com

