

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The UK Markit/CIPS final composite PMI survey results are due at 4:30 am ET Tuesday. Economists expect the services index to ease to 54.6 in September, as initially estimated, from 55.0 in August.



Ahead of the data, the pound advanced against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3614 against the greenback, 151.29 against the yen, 1.2612 against the franc and 0.8522 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



