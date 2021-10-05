DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Oct-2021 / 10:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK

DEALING DATE: 04/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 204.5916

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170365

CODE: CU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 123556 EQS News ID: 1238262 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238262&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2021 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)