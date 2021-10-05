Neurotechnology Biometric Voter Management System Used Successfully in Ghana General Elections

Neurotechnology provided services and products - including MegaMatcher ABIS for voter management, voter registration, deduplication, adjudication, final voter list generation and verification during voting - for Ghana'sDecember 7, 2020 general elections

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep-learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification and object recognition technologies, today announced that the company's services and products, including the MegaMatcher Automatic Biometric Identification System (ABIS), were used for Ghana's Biometric Voter Management System, providing voter registration, deduplication, adjudication, final voter list generation and verification during voting for the country's general elections held on December 7, 2020.

Neurotechnology delivered the Biometric Voter Management System (Software) and provided related services for the Ghana Electoral Commission in record time - just nine months from start to finish - covering everything from initial voter registration to final voter list preparation and onsite support for the General Election.

Neurotechnology's MegaMatcher ABIS provided deduplication for a total of 17,027,641 registrants who were eligible to vote in the general election. By matching fingerprints and/or facial biometrics for each registrant name, the system successfully identified 15,860 multiple registrations conducted by 7,890 unique individuals who attempted to register more than once using different names.

"We are highly satisfied with Neurotechnology's software and services, which were provided in a short timeframe -nine months to be precise, from inception to completion," stated Mrs. Jean Mensa, Chairperson for the Electoral Commission of Ghana. "The staff of Neurotech were highly professional and helpful. They were responsive and accessible in that they were physically present on site throughout the duration of the exercise.

By providing highly accurate identification and verification of each registered voter, and by ensuring that each voter was only able to cast one vote, the MegaMatcher ABIS Biometric Voter Management System helped to ensure fair, transparent, credible and successful general elections in Ghana.

"We were pleased to work with the Electoral Commission of Ghana for their Biometric Voter Management System," said Irmantas Naujikas, Director of Neurotechnology.

About MegaMatcher ABIS

The MegaMatcher Automated Biometric Identification System is a complete, turnkey system for the deployment of large-scale multi-biometric projects. Available as either on-premise software or as a cloud service, MegaMatcher ABIS includes all of the algorithms, software and system administration tools necessary for the deployment of national-scale projects like biometric voter registration with record deduplication, issuing of passports, border control and other civil and criminal AFIS/ABIS uses.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT, IREX and FVC-onGoing. For more information, visit www.neurotechnology.com.

