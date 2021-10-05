Globalization Partners Launches Global Ethics Hotline

New tool supports company's ongoing commitment to promoting a safe and supportive work environment

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners , which simplifies global remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes via its global employment platform, today announced the rollout of its global ethics hotline. Unlike other solutions, the company has made the global ethics hotline available to both its employees and to its customers' team members employed via Globalization Partners entities, regardless of in-country legislation.

This announcement comes months ahead of the EU deadline which will see 27 EU Countries transpose the Whistleblowing Directive 2019/1937/EU into national law. This will require private sector entities within the member states with 250+ employees to comply and have internal reporting channels in place from 17thDecember 2021.

In response to this, Globalization Partners is launching its global ethics hotline in all countries in which its 100+ entities are located. It will allow users to report concerns confidentially via their choice of either a telephone hotline or reporting website. It is being made available through EthicsPoint, a global regulatory compliance software provider that has developed this comprehensive and confidential reporting tool to enable management and employees to work together to address fraud, abuse, and other misconduct in the workplace while cultivating a positive work environment.

"We are proud to be leading the way in our industry with this global ethics hotline," said Melissa Cooper, Chief Customer Officer at Globalization Partners, "Although there isn't a legal requirement in many regions, we believe it is a best practice to activate this globally, particularly as a remote-first company. This initiative is in line with our strong values of responsibility and integrity and furthers our commitment in creating a safe and supportive work environment to all employees and customers of Globalization Partners wherever they are located."

The global ethics hotline is a core compliance feature of Globalization Partners' global employment platform. By extending this tool to all team members employed via Globalization Partners entities around the globe, the company is staying ahead of advancing compliance regulations, and ensuring all its global employees feel secure and supported. Globalization Partners, like many companies, promotes an open and honest dialogue; however, if an individual is uncomfortable raising concerns directly, the global ethics hotline provides a fully confidential and secure alternative.

