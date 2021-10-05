- (PLX AI) - Sinch is settings itself as a global leader alongside Twilio through acquisitions, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target of SEK 215 implies 30% upside
- • DNB estimates are 5% above consensus on Sinch Q3 EBITDA, after acquisitions in the first 2 quarters are building new verticals in voice and e-mail and a presence in the developer and SMB markets
- • Sinch was up 1% in mid-morning trading
SINCH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de