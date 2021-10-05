

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area producer prices for August. Producer price inflation is expected to advance to 13.5 percent from 12.1 percent in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc, it fell against the pound. Against the greenback and the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1597 against the greenback, 128.95 against the yen, 0.8518 against the pound and 1.0747 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de